Kyiv reports 150 new coronavirus cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Kyiv city reached 8,812.

Censor.NET reports citing Mayor Vitali Klitschko post on Telegram.

"Another 150 Kyiv residents contracted coronavirus over the past day. One person died. Coronavirus claimed the lives of 139 Kyiv residents in total," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

In particular, 81 women aged 18-95 years, five girls aged 5-17 years, 61 men aged 20-79 years, three boys aged 4-15 years were tested positive. Six health workers contracted coronavirus.

According to Klitschko, 25 people were hospitalized.

Read more: Ukraine reports 1,271 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Forty-four patients recovered over the past day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,088 since the start of COVID-19 pandemic.

As of August 5, Ukraine reports 75,490 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

