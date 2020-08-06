Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas once

On August 5, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire declared in the Joint Forces Operation area in Donbas once.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy fired provocative shot from under-barrel grenade launcher near the village of Shumy (41km north of Donetsk). Unaimed shot did not pose a threat to life and health, so Ukrainian soldiers did not return fire. Joint Forces adhered to the ceasefire regime and were ready to respond adequately to enemy’s possible insidious actions," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.

The situation in the JFO area remains fully controlled.

Read more: Ceasefire in Donbas: One enemy attack recorded today

Today, no enemy attacks in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units have been recorded yet.