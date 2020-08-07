Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas twice

Today, August 7, the armed formations of the Russian Federation have already violated the ceasefire declared in the Joint Forces Operation area in Donbas twice.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from small arms in the area of Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk) and from under-barrel grenade launcher near the village of Shumy (41km north of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Ukrainian troops did not return fire.

On August 6, no enemy attacks in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units were recorded. Joint Forces units adhered to the ceasefire regime.

No casualties among Ukrainian troops have been reported.