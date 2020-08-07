Ukraine updates information on division into quarantine zones. MAP

Ukraine has updated information on the division into quarantine zones: "green", "yellow", "orange" and "red".

According to the new data from an interactive map of Ukraine's division into quarantine zones, the "red" zone covers Kharkiv city, Kostopil district of Rivne region and Kitsman district of Chernivtsi region.

In addition, Ternopil city, which was in the "red" zone for a week, moved to the "green" zone, and Lutsk city moved from the "red" zone to the "orange" one.

At the same time, Kyiv city and Kyiv region remain in the "green" zone.

Depending on the epidemiological situation, all regions are divided into several zones: green, yellow, orange and red according to the level of epidemic risk of COVID-19 spread.

Green zone envisages: stay in public buildings in masks or respirators; holding mass events: no more than 1 person per 5 square meters; cinemas with 50% occupancy; transportation of passengers only within the seating capacity.

Yellow zone (+ green zone restrictions) prohibitions include: visits to social protection institutions where the elderly are staying, except for those that provide services in critical situations.

Orange zone (+ yellow zone restrictions) prohibitions include: operation of accommodation establishments (hostels, tourist bases, etc.), except hotels; operation of entertainment facilities, restaurants at night; scheduled hospitalizations; gyms, fitness centers, cultural institutions; new shifts in children's camps; restrictions for public events: 1 person per 20 square meters and no more than 100 people.

Red zone (+ orange zone restriction) prohibitions include: operation of public transport; visiting educational institutions; activities of shopping malls, cafes and restaurants.

On August 1-7, red zone covered the cities of Lutsk and Ternopil, and Kitsman district of Chernivtsi region

As of August 7, Ukraine reported 78,261 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,852 deaths and 43,055 recoveries. Some 1,453 new cases were confirmed in the previous day.