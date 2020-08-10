Occupiers open fire near Novozvanivka and Marinka. No casualties reported

Over the past day, the occupiers opened fire on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine twice.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"On August 9, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the agreements reached within the Trilateral Contact Group four times. Two enemy provocations with the use of small arms were recorded near Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk) and Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk)," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reports.

Ukrainian soldiers did not return fire as the unaimed shots did not pose threat to life and health.

No casualties among the Joint Forces personnel have been reported.

In addition, the enemy committed two more violations of the agreements reached within the Trilateral Contact Group on July 22. In particular, invaders equipped positions near the temporarily occupied village of Trudivske. A Russian-made Orlan-10 UAV crossed the demarcation line in the Sea of Azov region. Ukrainian electronic warfare systems immediately suppressed the enemy's drone making it impossible to continue using it.

Today, August 10, no shelling by the armed formations of the Russian Federation has been recorded in the areas of responsibility of the Joint Forces units.