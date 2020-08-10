Kyiv reports 66 new coronavirus cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Kyiv city reached 9,564.

Censor.NET reports citing Mayor Vitali Klitschko post on Telegram.

"Another 66 Kyiv residents, contracted coronavirus over the past day. The total number of coronavirus cases in Kyiv city reached 9,564," Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted.

In particular, 40 women aged 19-81 years, two girls aged 2-15 years, 23 men aged 22-78 years, one boy aged 4 were tested positive.

According to Klitschko, 11 people were hospitalized.

Since the start of COVID-19 pandemic, 147 deaths and 3,214 recoveries have been reported in Kyiv.

As of August 10, Ukraine has reported 81,957 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,008 new cases over the past 24 hours.