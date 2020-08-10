Zelenskyi introduces new head of Main Intelligence Directorate. PHOTO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has introduced the newly appointed head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, to the staff of the agency, the head of state's press service has reported.

Censor.NET reports citing president's office.

"We need to strengthen the strategic and operational components and improve analytical activities and the quality of the information received," Zelenskyi said.

He also emphasized the importance of drafting a new National Intelligence Program for 2021-2025. According to him, it must include key elements such as equipping units with modern weapons and equipment, the transition to NATO standards in the collection, processing and provision of intelligence data, and the introduction of modern approaches to personnel training.

Zelenskyi also drew attention to the importance of reviving the fighting spirit of the Ukrainian military intelligence and urged military intelligence officers "to always be one step ahead of our enemies."

Budanov, in turn, noted that Ukraine's military intelligence currently faces the task of increasing the influence of intelligence in the field of international relations, returning the temporarily occupied territories of Donbas and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and seeking justice against those who brought war to Ukraine. In this context, Zelenskyi set himself the task of raising the professional level of employees, introducing new technologies and strengthening analytical work to forecast risks and take special measures.

On August 5, Zelenskyi signed a decree appointing Budanov as chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.





