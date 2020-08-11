Occupiers use small arms near Krasnohorivka in Donbas

Over the past day, the occupiers opened fire on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine once.

"On August 10, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the agreements reached within the Trilateral Contact Group four once, firing small arms on Ukrainian troops near Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk)," the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reports.

Ukrainian soldiers did not return fire as the unaimed shots did not pose a threat to life and health.

No casualties among the Joint Forces personnel have been reported.

Today, no shelling by the armed formations of the Russian Federation has been recorded in the areas of responsibility of the Joint Forces units.