ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7356 visitors online
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
948 0

Kyiv reports 123 new coronavirus cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Kyiv city reached 9,687.

Censor.NET reports citing Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko post on Telegram.

"Another 123 Kyiv residents, including 12 children, contracted coronavirus over the past day. The total number of coronavirus cases in Kyiv city reached 9,687," Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted.

In particular, 54 women aged 19-78 years, eight girls aged 1-17 years, 57 men aged 20-79 years, four boys aged 4-16 years were tested positive. Four health workers contracted coronavirus over the past day.

According to Klitschko, 17 people were hospitalized.

Read more: Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ukraine increases almost 1.5-fold

Since the start of COVID-19 pandemic, 3,247 recoveries have been reported in Kyiv, including 33 recoveries over the past day.

As of August 11, Ukraine has reported 83,115 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,158 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.

quarantine (1311) Kyyiv (2194) Klitschko (523) covid-19 (1453) Covid-2019 (1382)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 