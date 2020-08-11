Kyiv reports 123 new coronavirus cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Kyiv city reached 9,687.

Censor.NET reports citing Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko post on Telegram.

"Another 123 Kyiv residents, including 12 children, contracted coronavirus over the past day. The total number of coronavirus cases in Kyiv city reached 9,687," Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted.

In particular, 54 women aged 19-78 years, eight girls aged 1-17 years, 57 men aged 20-79 years, four boys aged 4-16 years were tested positive. Four health workers contracted coronavirus over the past day.

According to Klitschko, 17 people were hospitalized.

Since the start of COVID-19 pandemic, 3,247 recoveries have been reported in Kyiv, including 33 recoveries over the past day.

As of August 11, Ukraine has reported 83,115 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,158 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.