Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ukraine increases almost 1.5-fold

From July 11 to August 11, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ukraine increased by 1,637 people.

Censor.NET reports citing Health Ministry briefing.

"As of today, 5,549 people [infected with COVID-19] have been hospitalized in the country. A month ago, on July 11, the number was 3,912 people. You can see an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over this period; and this number increases every day," Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said at a briefing on August 11.

In particular, 266 people were hospitalized over the past 24 hours.

Stepanov reminded that bed occupancy in Lviv region hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients exceeded 50%.

As reported, the Health Ministry has started preparing hospitals for receiving the "second" wave of COVID-19 patients. In total, 10,237 beds have already been prepared.

As of August 11, Ukraine has reported 83,115 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,158 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.