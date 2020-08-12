Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas twice

On August 11, armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire twice in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian troops in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Unaimed shots from under-barrel grenade launcher were fired near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk). The enemy used small arms in the area of Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol). The shots were provocative, as in previous days, so Ukrainian servicepersons did not fire back," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reports.

No casualties among the Joint Forces personnel have been reported.

Today, the armed formations of the Russian Federation have already opened fire from small arms outside Marinka. Joint Forces units did not return fire.

The situation in the JFO area remains fully controlled by Ukrainian troops.