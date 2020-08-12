Kyiv reports 182 new coronavirus cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Kyiv city reached 9,869.

Censor.NET reports citing Mayor Vitali Klitschko post on Telegram.

"Number of COVID-19 cases in Kyiv keeps growing. Another 182 Kyiv residents contracted coronavirus over the past day," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

In particular, 86 women aged 19-85 years, eight girls aged 2-13 years, 83 men aged 19-82 years, five boys aged 2-14 years were tested positive. Five health workers contracted coronavirus over the past day.

According to Klitschko, 27 people were hospitalized.

Since the start of COVID-19 pandemic, 3,278 recoveries have been reported in Kyiv, including 31 recoveries over the past day.

As of August 12, Ukraine has reported 84,548 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,433 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.