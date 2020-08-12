ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4465 visitors online
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
1 195 0

Kyiv reports 182 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv reports 182 new coronavirus cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Kyiv city reached 9,869.

Censor.NET reports citing Mayor Vitali Klitschko post on Telegram

"Number of COVID-19 cases in Kyiv keeps growing. Another 182 Kyiv residents contracted coronavirus over the past day," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

In particular, 86 women aged 19-85 years, eight girls aged 2-13 years, 83 men aged 19-82 years, five boys aged 2-14 years were tested positive. Five health workers contracted coronavirus over the past day.

According to Klitschko, 27 people were hospitalized.

Read more: Ukraine reports 1,433 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Since the start of COVID-19 pandemic, 3,278 recoveries have been reported in Kyiv, including 31 recoveries over the past day.

As of August 12, Ukraine has reported 84,548 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,433 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.

quarantine (1311) Kyyiv (2194) Klitschko (523) covid-19 (1453) Covid-2019 (1382)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 