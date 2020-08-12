Nine Ukrainians detained during protests in Belarus

During the protests in Belarus, nine citizens of Ukraine were detained. Besides, a Ukrainian journalist from Associated Press agency was beaten.

Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

The Embassy of Ukraine received information about the detention of nine citizens of Ukraine in Vitebsk, supposedly due to the administrative offenses. However, the Ukrainians were released the next day.

Moreover, the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine received information about the beating of photojournalists from the Associated Press agency. On the night of August 10, the Belarusian law enforcers beat Ukrainian Mstyslav Chernov during the dispersal of the protest.

There is no more information about other incidents with the citizens of Ukraine and Belarus. The Embassy continues to check and monitors the situation and it will inform in case of new information.

On August 9, the clashes of the protesters with the law enforcers started in Minsk. The law enforcers used stun grenades and water cannons against the protesters. Besides, according to the witnesses, about 11:10 p.m., the prison track ran into a group of people standing at the carriageways. Later, it was reported that a man died during the protests. A young man received a fatal head injury. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, no deceased observed during the protests.