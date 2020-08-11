Tikhanovskaya addressed Belarusians regarding her departure to Lithuania. VIDEO

According to Tikhanovskaya, she made the decision to leave the country herself.

Censor.NET reports citing TUT.by.

"You know, I thought that this whole campaign hardened me a lot and gave me so much strength and that I could endure anything. But I guess I remained the weak woman I was in the beginning. I made a very difficult decision for myself. The decision I took on my own, neither my friends, nor my relatives, nor the headquarters, nor Sergey could simply influence it in any way," she said.

Tikhanovskaya also noted that she had to make a choice, so she went to the children.

"And I know that many will understand me, many will condemn me, and many will hate me. But you know, God forbid to be facing the choice I was faced with. So take care of yourself, please. No life is worth what is happening now. Children are the most important thing in our lives," Tikhanovskaya said.

According to Tikhanovskaya’s trustee Olga Kovalkova, Sviatlana had no choice and the only thing that matters is that she is free and alive.

Kovalkova added that the head of her election headquarters Maria Moroz went to Lithuania with Tikhanovskaya.