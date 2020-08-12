Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry condemns illegal military exercises in occupied Crimea

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has sent a letter to the Russian Foreign Ministry to express a protest over the conduct of illegal military exercises of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

Censor.NET reports citing MFA press service.

"Ukraine condemns Russian Federation’s illegal demonstration of its ‘military power’ and the actions aimed at further militarization of the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol," the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine informs.

Ukrainian diplomats view the illegal exercises of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which began on August 10, as another evidence of Russia's blatant disregard for the norms and principles of international law and a clear demonstration of Russia's deliberate steps to escalate tensions in the Azov-Black Sea region.

"The Russian Federation must immediately stop internationally illegal actions against the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry underscores.

As reported, the Russian occupiers conducted surprise military exercises of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. On August 11, as part of the exercises involving Bastion coastal defence missile system, the occupying forces trained in identifying and destroying a detachment of conventional enemy aircraft carriers which allegedly intended to open fire on the economic facilities located on the occupied Crimean Peninsula.