Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas four times

On August 12, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in Donbas four times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Invaders opened fire from small arms near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk) and Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); from grenade machine guns – outside Zalizne (42km north-east of Donetsk). Another enemy provocation was recorded in the area of Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk). A hand-held antitank grenade launcher was used to place a POM-2 mine," the press centre of the JFO Headquarters reports.

These provocations did not pose a threat to soldiers, so Ukrainian troops did not fire back.