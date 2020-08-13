Kyiv reports 133 new coronavirus cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Kyiv city reached 10,002.

Censor.NET reports citing Mayor Vitali Klitschko post on Telegram.

"Another 133 Kyiv residents contracted coronavirus over the past day. Two people died. Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 claimed lives of 149 Kyiv residents," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

In particular, 73 women aged 18-72 years, five girls aged 1-14 years, 53 men aged 21-75 years, two boys aged 3 and 14 years were tested positive. Six health workers contracted coronavirus over the past day.

According to Klitschko, 22 people were hospitalized.