Foreign Ministry urges Ukrainians to avoid travelling to Belarus

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommends Ukrainian citizens not to visit the territory of Belarus until the situation stabilizes there.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is issuing a new recommendation to the citizens of Ukraine to refrain from travelling to the Republic of Belarus until the situation in this country stabilizes and further announcements. I urge our compatriots to heed the recommendations of the Foreign Ministry. This will allow them to avoid finding themselves in a complicated situation," the message reads.

As reported, mass protests in Belarus began on Sunday evening, August 9, after the announcement of the results of the national exit poll, according to which the current president of the country, Alexander Lukashenko, won. Thus, on the evening of August 9, in the capital of the country, Minsk, clashes between protesters and riot police began. The main streets were closed off.

Read more: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry condemns illegal military exercises in occupied Crimea