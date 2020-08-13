Kuleba: 42 countries open to Ukrainian tourists

As of August 13, Ukrainian citizens can travel to 42 countries with or without certain restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this at an online briefing on August 13.

"Last week, there were 38 countries open to Ukrainian tourists. Over the past week, four more countries opened their borders to Ukrainians, in particular the Republic of Armenia (14 days of self-isolation is required), as well as Burkina Faso, Togo and Chad," Kuleba said.

The minister also called on Ukrainians to check the current information on the conditions of entry into a particular country using the online map tripadvisor.mfa.gov.ua.

As Ukrinform reported, at a briefing on August 6, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba named 38 countries where Ukrainians can go. These countries are Turkey, Serbia, Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Belarus, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Egypt, Tunisia, the Republic of Korea, Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Zambia, Tanzania, Burundi, Seychelles, the Bahamas, Lebanon, Bulgaria, Slovenia, the UAE, Ireland, the Maldives, Antigua and Barbuda, Ecuador, Jamaica, Cambodia, the Comoros, Pakistan, Puerto Rico, and Saint Lucia.