TCG meeting scheduled for Aug. 18 – Zelenskyi

A meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Minsk is scheduled for August 18.

As reported by Censor.NET.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said this to reporters during his visit to the Boryspil Multidisciplinary Intensive Care Hospital on Thursday.

"As for the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group, I am sure that the process will not stop [because of the recent developments in Belarus]. The meeting is scheduled for August 18. The meeting will be in a new format, chaired by Leonid Kravchuk," Zelenskyi said.

According to him, among the main issues to be discussed at the meeting are the continuation of the ceasefire in Donbas and the exchange of detainees.

On July 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi dismissed by decree the second president of Ukraine, Leonid Kuchma, from the position of head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group and appointed the first president of Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk, to this post.

On July 6, President Zelenskyi confirmed that 1st Prime Minister of Ukraine (1990-1992) Vitold Fokin, Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, and First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Ruslan Demchenko will work in the Trilateral Contact Group.