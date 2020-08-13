Another Ukrainian detained in Belarus

Another Ukrainian citizen was detained in Belarus and he is currently in a pretrial detention center in Brest, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported on Thursday.

Censor.NET reports citing MFA post on Telegram.

"On August 12, the relatives of a citizen of Ukraine, who did not return home from work on August 11, appealed to the consulate of Ukraine in Brest. The consulate immediately began a search and established that on August 11 the citizen was detained in Brest (as a protester) and is now in a local pretrial detention center," says the message.

The Foreign Ministry says that in the near future the Ukrainian consuls will meet with the leadership of local law enforcement agencies in order to clarify all the circumstances of the incident and provide necessary consular and legal assistance.

"The situation is under control of Ukrainian Consulate in Brest and Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. Detailed information will be provided additionally," the Foreign Ministry said.

Ukrainian diplomats in Belarus continue to check the presence of Ukrainians among the detained or injured, the ministry reports.

As reported, on August 12, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirmed information about detention of Ukrainian citizens Kostiantyn Reutsky and Yevhen Vasyliev in Minsk. Later, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine would toughly protect the rights and interests of Ukrainian citizens in Belarus, and sent requests to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of this country about all citizens of Ukraine detained between August 9 and 12 and their whereabouts.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that he has information about three Ukrainians detained in Belarus and about negotiations with the Belarusian side regarding their return to their homeland. He also advised Ukrainians to abstain from traveling to Belarus until the situation there stabilizes.