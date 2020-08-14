Ceasefire observed in Donbas, no combat losses reported

On August 13, no enemy attacks were recorded in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian troops in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, Ukrainian soldiers documented one violation by the Russian armed formations of the agreements reached within the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group on July 22. In particular, the enemy carried out engineering works to equip positions near the temporarily occupied village of Zolote-5," the press centre of the JFO Headquarters reports.

No combat losses among Ukrainian troops were reported.

At the same time, on August 13, two Ukrainian servicemen hit an unidentified explosive device in the area of ​​responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East". Unfortunately, one of them was killed, and another one was wounded. The wounded soldier was promptly taken to a medical facility, where he was provided with the necessary medical care.

"Since the beginning of the current day, August 14, the ceasefire regime has been observed in full. No armed provocation or shelling has been recorded in the areas of responsibility of our units," the JFO Headquarters informs.

The situation in the JFO area remains controlled.