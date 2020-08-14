Three Ukrainians detained in Minsk released – Zelenskyi

Three Ukrainian citizens detained during protests in Mink have been released, and negotiations are underway to release the fourth Ukrainian detained in Brest, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said.

"Today, after our persistent actions, Ukrainians Yevhen Vasyliyev, Kostiantyn Reutsky and Oksana Alioshyna have been finally released. […] Negotiations are also underway to release another Ukrainian, Roman Shyshko, who is being held in a Brest detention center," the head of state wrote on his Facebook page on Friday, August 14.

Zelenskyi said Ukraine knows how to protect its citizens and will always do so. "However, we urge our Belarusian colleagues to categorically refrain from illegal detentions and violence. We really do care. We are really worried about everything that is happening in Belarus," he wrote.

According to Zelenskyi, Belarus has always been a good friend and partner of Ukraine. "And it is important for us that Belarusians can find an exclusively peaceful and democratic way out of the socio-political conflict. Belarus should continue to develop and be a democratic, economically strong and independent state," he said.