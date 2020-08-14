Kyiv reports 158 new coronavirus cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Kyiv city reached 10,160.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Another 158 Kyiv residents contracted coronavirus over the past day. One person died. Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 claimed lives of 150 Kyiv residents," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at a briefing.

In particular, 81 women aged 18-85 years, two girls aged 2 and 16 years, 72 men aged 18-91 years, three boys aged 1-12 years were tested positive. Four health workers contracted coronavirus over the past day.

According to Klitschko, Kyiv has reported 3,316 recoveries since the start of the pandemic, including 38 recoveries over the past day.

As of August 14, Ukraine has reported 87,872 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,732 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.