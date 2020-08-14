Defense ministry: 1 enemy attack recorded near Avdiyivka

Since the beginning of the day, one shelling of Ukrainian positions from Russian-occupation fighters has been recorded in Donbas, the Defense Ministry of Ukraine said.

Censor.NET reports citing Defense Ministry press service.

"Since the beginning of the current day, as of 12:00, one shelling of Ukrainian positions from the armed formations of the Russian Federation was recorded. At about 10:00 the enemy fired several bursts of small arms in Avdiyivka area," Defense Ministry spokesman Mykhailo Sharavara said in a daily report about the situation in the area of the Joint Force Operation (JFO).

It is noted that, given the provocative nature of the shelling, the Ukrainian military did not open fire. There are no combat losses among the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.