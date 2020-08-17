Ceasefire regime observed in Donbas

The situation in the Joint Forces Operation area in eastern Ukraine remains controlled. No enemy attacks have been recorded.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"On August 16, the enemy did not open fire in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units. Joint Forces complied with the ceasefire and were ready to give an adequate response to possible insidious actions of the enemy," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

However, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the agreements reached within the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group on July 22. In particular, the enemy carried out engineering works to equip positions near the temporarily occupied village of Uzhivka for advancing towards Ukrainian units near Vodiane, Donetsk region.

Read more: Defense ministry: 1 enemy attack recorded near Avdiyivka

No combat losses among Ukrainian troops were reported.

From the beginning of the current day, August 17, the ceasefire regime is fully observed. No armed provocation or shelling has been recorded in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units.