3 085 49
Canada calls for free and fair elections to be held
Canada and Ireland have not recognized presidential election results in Belarus, and called for holding new elections.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"Canada does not accept the results of this fraudulent presidential election. We call for free & fair elections & a thorough investigation by the OSCE," Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs François-Philippe Champagne wrote on Twitter on August 17, 2020.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password