Canada calls for free and fair elections to be held

Canada and Ireland have not recognized presidential election results in Belarus, and called for holding new elections.

"Canada does not accept the results of this fraudulent presidential election. We call for free & fair elections & a thorough investigation by the OSCE," Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs François-Philippe Champagne wrote on Twitter on August 17, 2020.

