Invaders open fire near Vodiane. No casualties reported

On August 17, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated ceasefire in Donbas twice.

"Invaders opened fire from under-barrel grenade launcher near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk)," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation Headquarters reports.

One unaimed shot was provocative and did not pose a threat to the lives of our soldiers, so the Ukrainian defenders did not fire back.

Over the past day, the enemy carried out engineering works to equip positions in the area of the temporarily occupied village of Uzhivka for advancing towards Ukrainian units near Vodiane.

In total, over the past 24 hours, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated twice the agreements reached within the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group on July 22.

No casualties among Joint Forces military personnel were reported over the past day. The situation in the JFO area remains fully controlled by the Ukrainian soldiers.

Since the beginning of the current day, August 18, the ceasefire has been observed in full.