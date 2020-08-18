Kyiv reports 88 new COVID-19 cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Kyiv city reached 10,730.

Censor.NET reports citing Mayor Vitali Klitschko post on Telegram.

"Another 88 Kyiv residents contracted coronavirus over the past day. One person died. Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 claimed lives of 155 Kyiv residents," the message reads.

In particular, 47 women aged 18-70 years, two girls aged 11 and 14 years, 34 men aged 20-79 years, and five boys aged 5-17 years were tested positive. Four health workers contracted coronavirus over the past day.

Eight patients were hospitalized.

As of August 18, Ukraine reported 94,436 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,616 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.