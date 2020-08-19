Freeland chairs Canada's Finance Ministry

Christine (Chrystia) Freeland, the ex-Foreign Minister of Canada and the politician of Ukrainian origin will lead the Canadian Finance Ministry.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The politician was sworn in at Rideau Hall on Tuesday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau were present at the ceremony.

Freeland is the first woman to get this particular job in the Canadian government. She will replace Bill Morneau; according to the outlet, he "resigned on Monday after weeks of controversy over his and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s roles in awarding a sole-source contract to run a student-volunteer program to WE Charity.

Apart from managing the Finance Ministry, Freeland is also supposed to serve as the Deputy Prime Minister.