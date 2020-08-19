Ceasefire regime observed in Donbas

On August 18, no enemy attacks were recorded in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The situation in the Joint Forces Operation area remains fully controlled by Ukrainian troops. Adhering to the full and comprehensive ceasefire, our defenders continue to perform their duties," the press centre of the JFO Headquarters reports.

From the beginning of the current day, August 19, the ceasefire has been observed in all parts of the front and no violations have been recorded.

No combat casualties have been reported among Joint Forces personnel.