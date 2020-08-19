Kyiv reports 215 new coronavirus cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Kyiv city reached 10,945.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The number of COVID-19 patients in Kyiv has increased steeply. Another 215 Kyiv residents, including 13 children contracted coronavirus over the past day," Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Facebook.

In particular, 110 women aged 18-90 years, five girls aged 3-17 years, 92 men aged 18-83 years, eight boys aged 1-17 years were tested positive. Six health workers contracted coronavirus over the past day.

According to Klitschko, 49 people were hospitalized.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,484 Kyiv residents recovered from coronavirus, including 26 people over the past day.