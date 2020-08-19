Ukraine, Britain discuss preparations for joint exercises

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak has met with UK Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has reported on Facebook.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

The parties discussed the prospects for further cooperation and the reform of the Ukrainian army's management system.

Colonel-General Khomchak said at the meeting that protection against Russia's armed aggression remains the main task of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and thanked the British Government for its principled position, as well as political, diplomatic, financial and economic support, advisory and logistical assistance being provided to Ukraine by the British side.

Read more: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry condemns illegal military exercises in occupied Crimea

Khomchak briefed Wallace on the reform of the management system of the Ukrainian Armed Forces following the example of NATO member states, which is taking place with the direct participation of British advisers.

"In the context of counteracting Russian aggression, we are transforming the system of the joint leadership of the defence forces and military management of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Khomchak stressed.

At the same time, Khomchak said that Ukraine was monitoring preparations for the active phase of the Kavkaz-2020 exercise and had been informed about the concentration of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine.

The Ukrainian and British sides also discussed preparations for the Strategic Command and Staff Exercise "Combined Endeavour 2020" and the training of personnel and units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces under the Operation Orbital program. The program was launched in 2015 as a sign of the UK's unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. During this time, British instructors have trained more than 20,000 Ukrainian servicemen as part of the mission, the General Staff said.

According to the report, Wallace paid an official visit to Ukraine on August 18.