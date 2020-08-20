Invaders violate ceasefire three times in Donbas

On August 19, invaders violated ceasefire regime in the Joint Forces Operation area in Donbas three times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire once near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk) and twice outside Popasna (69km west of Luhansk). In all cases, shots were provocative and did not pose threat to the life of our defenders, so Ukrainian troops did not fire back," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In total, the enemy violated ceasefire three times over the past day.

No combat casualties have been reported among Joint Forces personnel.

Today, August 20, ceasefire has been observed in all parts of the front and no violations have been recorded.

The servicepersons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine adhere to the full and comprehensive ceasefire and are ready to give an adequate response to enemy’s actions, the Headquarters noted.