Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny hospitalized with poisoning

In the morning on August 20, Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was urgently hospitalized.

"Today in the morning, Navalny was returning to Moscow from Tomsk. He felt bad during the flight. The plane urgently landed in Omsk. Alexei has toxic poisoning. We are heading to the hospital," the message reads.

Later, Yarmysh stated that Alexei Navalny was transferred to the reanimation.

"We suppose that Alexei was poisoned with something stirred in tea. It is the only thing he had in the morning. The doctors say that toxin quickly absorbed through a hot liquid. Currently, Alexei is unconscious," she specified.

Later, RIA-News reported that Alexei Navalny was put on the on a ventilator. He remains to be unconscious.

Besides, the police were called to Omsk hospital.

According to Interfax, Alexei Navalny could be poisoned with an unidentified psycholytic drug. It is the preliminary diagnosis of the doctors.

Kira Yarmysh reported that there is no official diagnosis as the analyses are not ready yet. Besides, Deputy Chief Doctor of the hospital Anatoly Kalinichenko specified that the doctors will provide the diagnose until the end of a day.

Currently, Alexei Navalny is in a coma.