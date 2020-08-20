Ukraine reports 2,134 new COVID-19 cases over past day – Stepanov

Ukraine has reported 2,134 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Ukraine has set another record. Some 2,134 people have contracted the disease over the past 24 hours. Among them are 100 children and 160 health professionals. A total of 407 people have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours. Forty deaths have been recorded. This is a sad record," Stepanov said at a briefing on Thursday, August 20.

He noted that 98,537 people had contracted coronavirus over the entire period of the pandemic in Ukraine. Among them are 6,702 children and 10,083 health workers. A total of 50,441 patients recovered and 2,184 died.

A total of 40,779 tests have been done over the past 24 hours.

The largest number of new daily coronavirus cases was recorded in the Kharkiv region (242), the city of Kyiv (227), and the Chernivtsi region (189).