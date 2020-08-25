ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9969 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
2 276 29

Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas once

Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas once

On August 24, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in Donbas once.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy used a UAV to drop f VOG-17 grenade. This provocation did not result in casualties among Joint Forces personnel," the press centre of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Today, August 25, the Russian-occupation forces have not opened fire or committed violations of the agreements reached in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian troops along the frontline.

Read more: Invaders violate ceasefire three times in Donbas

As reported, the full and comprehensive ceasefire was established in Donbas on July 27.

drone (1579) shoot out (12912) Donbas (4711) Joint Forces Operation (1157)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 