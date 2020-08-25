Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas once
On August 24, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in Donbas once.
Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.
"The enemy used a UAV to drop f VOG-17 grenade. This provocation did not result in casualties among Joint Forces personnel," the press centre of the JFO Headquarters reports.
Today, August 25, the Russian-occupation forces have not opened fire or committed violations of the agreements reached in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian troops along the frontline.
As reported, the full and comprehensive ceasefire was established in Donbas on July 27.
