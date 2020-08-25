Quarantine to be extended in Ukraine until November 1
Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers proposes to extend the quarantine in Ukraine until November 1, 2020, due to the worsening of the epidemic situation in the country.
As reported by Censor.NET.
The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal announced this at a traditional conference call chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
It is noted that the President supported the need to take preventive measures, in particular, the introduction of a ban on concerts and nightclubs.
"But the quarantine must remain adaptive and unburdensome for the entrepreneurs. Small and medium-sized businesses must be able to properly organize their work in the new conditions" he said.
