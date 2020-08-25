ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9675 visitors online
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
6 397 28

Quarantine to be extended in Ukraine until November 1

Quarantine to be extended in Ukraine until November 1

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers proposes to extend the quarantine in Ukraine until November 1, 2020, due to the worsening of the epidemic situation in the country.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal announced this at a traditional conference call chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

It is noted that the President supported the need to take preventive measures, in particular, the introduction of a ban on concerts and nightclubs.

Read more: Pupils Of 1st-4th Grades Will Be Able To Move In Schools Without Masks - Stepanov

"But the quarantine must remain adaptive and unburdensome for the entrepreneurs. Small and medium-sized businesses must be able to properly organize their work in the new conditions" he said.

Zelenskyi (6295) Cabinet of Ministers (1015) quarantine (1311) Denys Shmyhal (652) covid-19 (1453) Covid-2019 (1382)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 