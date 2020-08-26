Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas once

On August 25, shelling was not recorded in vast majority of areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"On August 25, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area once. In particular, the enemy fired one shot from a grenade machine gun. This provocation did not pose a threat to our defenders, so the Ukrainian units did not fire back. No combat losses have been reported as a result of the enemy attack," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force "North", while moving between strongpoints, two Joint Forces servicemen were injured in an explosion most likely caused by a POM-2 anti-personnel fragmentation mine. The soldiers were promptly taken to a hospital and provided with qualified medical assistance. There is no threat to the lives of servicemen.

Today, August 26, the ceasefire is observed in all parts of the front, no violations have been recorded.

The situation in the JFO area remains completely controlled by Ukrainian soldiers.