Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas once, no casualties reported

On August 26, shelling was not recorded in the vast majority of areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units in Donbas. The armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire once.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The situation in the JFO area remains completely controlled by Ukrainian soldiers. Adhering to the full and comprehensive ceasefire, our troops continue to perform their duties," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

On August 26, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire once. In particular, the enemy opened fire from small arms near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk). This provocation did not pose a threat to Ukrainian units, so they did not fire back.

No combat losses among Ukrainian troops have been reported.

Today, August 27, the ceasefire is observed in all parts of the front, no violations have been recorded.