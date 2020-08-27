Kyiv confirms 220 new coronavirus cases

По состоянию на утро 27 августа в Киеве коронавирусом заболели 220 человек.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The number of coronavirus patients in Kyiv grows. Another 220 Kyiv residents contracted coronavirus over the past day. Four people died. In total, coronavirus claimed the lives of 178 Kyiv residents. The total number of coronavirus cases in Kyiv city reached 12,468," Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Facebook.

In particular, 109 women aged 18-84 years, five girls aged 1-14 years, 101 men aged 18-87 years, five boys aged 6-15 years were tested positive. Ten health workers contracted coronavirus over the past day.

Sixty-three patients – the biggest number since the start of pandemic in Kyiv city – were hospitalized in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,975 Kyiv residents recovered from coronavirus, including 68 people over the past day.

As of August 27, Ukraine has reported 112,059 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,974 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.