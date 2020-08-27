Ukrainian army reports 604 COVID-19 cases

The Ukrainian army has confirmed 47 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number to 604, according to the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Censor.NET reports citing the referring post on Facebook.

"As of 10:00 on August 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 604 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Since the beginning of the pandemic, 960 people have recovered and six died. Some 687 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 231 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days," reads the report.

The Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces urges to abide by the quarantine rules and personal hygiene.

As of August 27, Ukraine reported 112,059 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,974 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.