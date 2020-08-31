Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas twice, no casualties reported

On August 30, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas twice.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In total, over the past day, Ukrainian servicemen recorded two enemy violations of the declared ceasefire. All these provocations of the enemy did not pose a threat to the life of our defenders, so Ukrainian units did not fire back," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

On August 30, no shelling was recorded in most areas of responsibility of Ukrainian troops. At the same time, near Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk), Ukrainian soldiers recorded several shots of the enemy from small arms.

No combat losses among Ukrainian troops were reported. The Ukrainian defenders were ready to give a proper response to the dangerous actions of the enemy.

Since the beginning of the current day, August 31, the ceasefire has been observed in all sectors of the front. No violations have been recorded.