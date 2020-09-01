Kyiv confirms 176 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Kyiv city has confirmed 176 new coronavirus cases and five deaths related to the disease over the course of the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Since the start of the pandemic, 213 Kyiv residents have died from the coronavirus. To date, the capital has confirmed a total of 13,546 COVID-19 cases," Klitschko said.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 101 women aged 18-86 years; 9 girls aged 2 and 13 years; 62 men aged 19-93 years; and 4 boys aged 4 and 16 years old. In addition, 11 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more: Ukraine reports 2,088 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

As of September 1, Ukraine reported 123,303 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,088 new cases recorded over the past day.