NBU withdraws 25-kopeck coins from circulation on October 1

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) will remove coins with the value of 25 kopecks from circulation on October 1, 2020.

Censor.NET reports citing hromadske.

Deputy NBU Governor Oleksiy Shaban stated this at a briefing on September 2, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"From October 1, 2020, 25-kopeck coins will no longer be a means of payment during cash payments. This means that they will not be accepted as payments for goods or services from October 1. However, these coins can be handed over to banks and exchanged for banknotes and coins of other denominations within the next three years," Shaban said.

He added that the National Bank would also withdraw from circulation the banknotes printed before 2003.