Butusov summoned for interrogation

The chief editor of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, was summoned to the Office of the Prosecutor General. He will be interrogated as a witness about the failure of the special operation to seize the militants of the Wagner PMC.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"I was summoned for interrogation in the case of a special operation to detain 28 Wagnerites - in a case that does not officially exist! Well, this is a huge step forward - after all, initially the authorities said that there was no operation against PMC Wagner, there is nothing to comment on, but finally, common sense prevailed," Butusov wrote.

Censor.NET editor in chief promises to inform the investigators of all the information he has.

"The case of treason in the Office of the President was moved off the ground, now everything I wrote will be procedurally fixed in the case, and if the Prosecutor General's Office and the Security Service of Ukraine do not conduct an investigation, it means that one of the prosecutors will be forced to take responsibility for the concealment information leaks," he said.

According to Butusov, both President Zelenskyi, and the head of the OP Ermak, and the head of the intelligence committee Demchenko knew that the special operation to capture the PMC Wagner was being carried out jointly with the US special services.