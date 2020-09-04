Kyiv reports 318 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv city has confirmed 318 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total number to 14,477, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Unfortunately, the situation is getting worse. Over the past day, 319 new patients have been registered; eight people have died. In total, the coronavirus took the lives of 230 Kyiv residents," he said at a briefing.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 158 women aged 18-85 years; 8 girls aged 4 months and 14 years; 142 men aged 19-81 years; and 11 boys aged 4 and 17 years old. In addition, 17 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 63 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 4,616 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of September 4, Ukraine reported 130,951 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,723 new cases recorded over the past day.