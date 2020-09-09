Ceasefire observed in Donbas

Over the past day, September 8, no violations of the ceasefire agreements have been recorded in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, September 8, no violations of the agreements, which entered into force on July 27, 2020, have been recorded in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian troops," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

Joint Forces units are constantly ready to adequately respond to the enemy’s possible insidious actions.

Yesterday, during engineering works in the rear of our positions, two servicemen of the Joint Forces were injured as a result of the explosion of a PMN-2 mine. Both soldiers were promptly provided with first aid and were evacuated to medical institutions. Their health condition is satisfactory.

Today, September 9, the ceasefire has been observed in all sectors of the front.