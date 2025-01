The morbidity rate from COVID-19 in Ukraine has decreased by a third since April, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Wednesday.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We have one of the lowest mortality rates from coronavirus disease - 2.1%. In April, this figure was 3%, and it decreased by almost 30%," he said.

Read more: Ukrainian army reports 68 new COVID-19 cases