Court award to collect $350 mln from PrivatBank in favor of Surkis' companies appealed

Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska announced the filing of an appeal against the ruling of the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv issued on September 2 by Judge Serhiy Vovk to collect about $350 million from PrivatBank in favour of the Surkis brothers' companies as part of an interim measure pending the hearing of the dispute on the fairness of attributing these deposits to the bail-in procedure.

Censor.NET reports citing court's website.

"We have just filed an appeal against the ruling, and against Judge Vovk himself – a complaint to the High Council of Justice," Maliuska wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the minister of justice, the essence of the ruling is theft.

"His [Judge Vovk] ruling will either be the beginning of the revival of the judiciary, if it is possible to properly respond to the ruling, to the fullest extent of the law. Or vice versa, a symbol of total collapse, if the proper reaction does not occur," the minister of justice said.

Read more: NBU withdraws 25-kopeck coins from circulation on October 1

He also recalled that the parliament expects to consider bill No. 4064, which blocks the write-off of funds as a measure of securing the claim.